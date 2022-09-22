Jeff Garlin, comedian and former "The Goldbergs" star, reveals he has bipolar disorder

Comedian Jeff Garlin has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he shared in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"Bipolar is a m-----------r," the former star of "The Goldbergs" wrote. "Sometimes it's just too much to deal with. I'm doing the best I can. This the first time that I've opened up about this."

Comedian Jeff Garlin visits SiriusXM Studios on Nov. 15, 2019, in New York City. SlavenVlasic / Getty Images

Garlin's announcement came the same day Season 10 of "The Goldbergs" premiered. The actor left the show last year, in the middle of the ninth season, after misconduct allegations were leveled against him, according to Variety. His exit was a mutual decision between Garlin and production, Variety reported at the time.

In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Garlin said he was not fired from the show, but he said HR had come to him "three years in a row" regarding his conduct on the show's set.

"Well, to be honest with you, there is no story," the 60-year-old said. "We have a difference of opinion, Sony and myself. Okay. My opinion is, I have my process about how I'm funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote 'unsafe' workspace. Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace — I don't understand how that is… I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people's pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That's bullying. That's just uncalled for."

In the same interview, Garlin apologized to his colleagues.

"And I'm sorry, I truly am sorry, to have hurt anyone's feelings, or made anyone feel greatly uncomfortable. That's for sure," he said.

Garlin also acts in and produces for HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." He appeared on several episodes of "Arrested Development," "Mad About You" and "Wizards of Waverly Place."