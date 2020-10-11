Jazz musicians Matthew Whitaker and Davell Crawford jam out

Jazz musician Matthew Whitaker has an amazing ability to listen to a piece of music just once and instantly know how to play it on piano. Dalia Sakas, a classically-trained concert pianist and Whitaker's longtime teacher, calls the talent "insane" in a 60 Minutes profile that aired Sunday.
In the video clip above, Whitaker puts some of that "insane" genius on display as he effortlessly plays with Davell Crawford at New Orleans Jazz Fest.
The video above was originally published on February 23, 2020.