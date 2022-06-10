Jason Miller suggests Jan. 6 committee should have included what he said next on 2020 election analysis

Election law expert on what we've learned from the Jan. 6 committee's first hearing

Former Top Trump aide Jason Miller says the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol cut off video testimony from him that would have gone on to say then-President Trump disagreed with post-election analysis from his top data analyst that he would lose.

Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, in the committee's first public hearing Thursday night, played on-camera testimony from Miller in which Miller said the campaign's lead data analyst told Trump he would lose shortly after the election. Cheney said the Oval Office interaction occurred a few days after the election.

"I remember he delivered to the president — in pretty blunt terms, that he was going to lose," Miller said, confirming that information was based on-county-by-county and state-by-state results.

But Miller posted on the social media forum GETTR that the next part of the video would have shown him saying Trump disagreed with the analysis from top campaign data aide Matt Oczkowski.

Miller claimed he then told the committee it was "safe to say" Trump disagreed with his campaign aide's analysis, because he believed Oczkowski wasn't taking into consideration the legal battles the campaign would wage.

"He believed that Matt was not looking at the prospect of legal challenges going our way and that Matt was looking at purely from what those numbers were showing as opposed to broader things to include legality and election integrity issues which, as a data guy, he may not have been monitoring," Miller says he told the committee.

Though Trump and his allies filed dozens of lawsuits, lower court judges in nearly all instances rejected the disputes.

The committee's first hearing lasted roughly two hours. The next one is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.