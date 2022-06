Election law expert on what we've learned from the Jan. 6 committee's first hearing The House Jan. 6 committee has released never-before-seen video and testimony about the attack on the U.S. Capitol. CBS News election law contributor David Becker says this new evidence may help any investigation carried out by the Department of Justice. He spoke with CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what came out of the committee's first public hearing.