CBSN
CBS/AP February 16, 2018, 2:58 PM

Janelle Monae's album trailer to air ahead of "Black Panther"

Recording artist Janelle Monae attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

NEW YORK — "Black Panther" moviegoers will have the chance to see Janelle Monae's "emotion picture" trailer in select theaters. The singer's trailer for her new album and film will get a boost when it airs in theaters ahead of "Black Panther" on Friday.

The teaser for "Dirty Computer," the Grammy-nominated singer's third solo album, will play in select theaters nationwide moments before the highly anticipated Marvel film plays.

Monae is calling the visual part of the project an "emotion picture" and "narrative film." The trailer will also be available Friday on YouTube.

Monae attended the "Black Panther" premiere in Los Angeles last month, though she doesn't appear in the film. She earned praise for her roles in the 2016 movies "Hidden Figures" and "Moonlight," which won the best-picture Oscar.

A release date for "Dirty Computer" will be announced at a later date.

Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer [Trailer] by Janelle Monáe on YouTube
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular