Jan. 6 select committee plans to vote to subpoena Trump, sources say

Jan. 6 hearings resume for what could be last public hearing

Washington — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol plans to vote Thursday to subpoena to former President Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the committee's plans confirmed to CBS News.

The vote is expected to occur during a formal committee business meeting the panel convened Thursday, during which all of its nine members are delivering presentations about the campaign by Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the committee, told reporters ahead of the proceedings that the committee had "not ruled out" subpoenaing Trump. While delivering an opening statement at the start of the hearing, he noted it was a formal committee business meeting, allowing members to "potentially hold a committee vote on further investigative action based upon that evidence."

The vote to compel the former president to provide information is a dramatic escalation in the committee's investigation, across which the panel conducted more than 1,000 interviews and depositions, including with a range of White House officials, members of Trump's Cabinet, and campaign aides.

Committee members repeatedly said publicly they were weighing whether to ask Vice President Mike Pence to appear before them, but had not yet decided whether to do so, and whether to issue a subpoena to the former president.