Rep. Jamie Raskin says he is now in remission from lymphoma

Rep. Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland, says he is now in remission after undergoing chemotherapy treatments following his lymphoma diagnosis in December.

In an open letter to America, Raskin wrote that he has "a preliminary diagnosis of being 'in remission' from diffuse large B-cell lymphoma with a 90% prognosis of no relapse."

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude and love," he said in the letter.

He thanked Marylanders and people outside the state for reaching out to him "with expressions of prayer, best wishes, concern, solidarity, sympathy and moral encouragement—not to mention beautiful gifts of bandanas, homemade scarves and sweaters, Capitol Police baseball caps, hospital scrubs, wool hats, chocolate chip cookies, mandel bread, pea soup, vegan matzoh ball soup, and gorgeous paintings, poems and letters that I will treasure forever."

In late December, he described the disease as a "serious but curable form of cancer," and he said he would begin chemo-immunotherapy treatments on an outpatient basis.

Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma is one of the most common subtypes of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, according to Mayo Clinic, which describes it as a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system, and in which "white blood cells called lymphocytes grow abnormally and can form growths (tumors) throughout the body."

Raskin was a key member of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and he served as one of the House's impeachment lawyers in President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial in Feb. 2021.

Caroline Linton contributed to this report.