Trump ad uses images of Jackie Robinson and MLK, angering families of icons: "We're insulted"

The families of Jackie Robinson and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. slammed President Trump after his reelection campaign unveiled a new ad showing images of the civil rights icons. The 90-second ad released this week starts by showing pictures of Robinson, King and inspiring moments in U.S. history while touting American exceptionalism.

However, the video later switches to a darker tone, showing images of vandalism, looting and burning American flags. Over the visuals, the ad's narrator says, "They want to destroy our traditions, terrorize our communities, but we'll never surrender America."

Robinson's daughter, Sharon, wrote on Twitter on Thursday that her family "strongly objects" to using the image of the Brooklyn Dodgers legend, who broke baseball's color barrier.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

"The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We're insulted and demand that his image be removed!" she wrote.

Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image in a Donald Trump @JRFoundation The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed! @realDonaldTrump — Sharon Robinson (@sharonarobinson) October 8, 2020

MLK's daughter, Bernice King, took issue with the Trump campaign using a photo of the leader of the civil rights movement.

"I find President Trump's use of my father's image in his political ad beyond insulting and not reflective of #MLK's commitment to creating the #BelovedCommunity. My father should not be used in ways strongly misaligned with his vision and values,@realDonaldTrump," she wrote Wednesday.

I find President Trump’s use of my father’s image in his political ad beyond insulting and not reflective of #MLK’s commitment to creating the #BelovedCommunity. My father should not be used in ways strongly misaligned with his vision and values, @realDonaldTrump. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/7AwySnFFOw — Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 7, 2020

King, who is the CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, said her father was "working for an America with leaders who have answered the call to conscience and compassionate action." King quoted her father, who said, "We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity."

"America needs this type of leader NOW," she added.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.