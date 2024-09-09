J. Crew revives its iconic catalog 7 years after turning the page

Here Comes the Sun: Tom Selleck and more

Preppy retailer J. Crew is bringing back its iconic catalog that once featured attractive models on sailboats, at picnics and in the mountains — wearing J. Crew shorts, swimwear, sweaters and jackets, of course. The relaunch comes seven years after the paper mailer was discontinued in 2017.

Actress Demi Moore graces the cover of the first issue of the revamped book, set to launch early this month.

The brand that originated as a purveyor of classic, American wardrobe staples, stumbled over the past decade, under the leadership of former creative director and president Jenna Lyons, who added sequins to blazers and encouraged mixing and matching prints, while also hiking its price point. In 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, the company filed for bankruptcy.

With the return of the catalog — a throwback to a time when the brand was profitable — the company appears to have regained its footing, and is betting that a return to its roots as a preppy, mid-tier label evokes nostalgia among shoppers and helps consumers re-connect with the brand.

Like its predecessor, the catalog shows models enjoying themselves in aspirational locales. J. Crew

"We're finally back in the driver's seat," J. Crew CEO Libby Wadle told the Wall Street Journal in a recent interview. "We were seeing many generations come back into the brand, or join the brand for the first time."

J. Crew told CBS MoneyWatch that its "iconic and beloved Fall catalog is returning in a new, modern light, building upon the brand's rich creative and aspirational legacy."

The book marries the brand's original "preppy heritage with a contemporary twist on timeless style, all while maintaining a sentimental and real-world touch," J. Crew said.

A spread in catalog's pages shows models wearing Barn Jackets. J. Crew

The relaunch of the catalog comes in part in response to consumer demand, according to the company. Channelling an editorial publication's style, the catalog features an interview with Moore, in addition to photographs of the actress wearing J. Crew styles, including a vintage sweater form her own collection. As a result, it reads more like a fashion magazine, than a clothing catalog.

The new catalog features many familiar elements of past editions, but comes with some upgrades, too, including a thicker paper stock, and QR codes that digitally minded shoppers can scan to be directed to the company's app.

Another difference: There will only be three, versus 13, editions per year. The catalog will still be free and available in J. Crew stores and by mail.

The catalog will be published three times a year, versus 13, J. Crew said. J. Crew

Over the past decade, a number of companies have swapped catalogs for digital marketing efforts. But the paper mailer is making somewhat of a comeback. Even Amazon sends one out around Christmastime.

But few consumers are as attached to other companies' mailers as they are to J. Crew's, which even has an Instagram account. Called "lostjcrew," the account features images from J. Crew catalogs produced between 1983 and 1997, and has nearly 82,000 followers.