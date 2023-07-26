"It's gonna be a heavy lift": 1-on-1 with head of MPD Implementation Unit working to foster change

1-on-1 with Cmdr. Yolanda Wilks, head of MPD Implementation Unit working to foster change 1-on-1 with Cmdr. Yolanda Wilks, head of MPD Implementation Unit working to foster change 03:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO is getting a first look at a new unit formed as part of a historic state settlement over police reforms.

The team will carry out requirements agreed upon with the state's human rights department, which earlier uncovered a years-long pattern of racial discrimination in the Minneapolis Police Department.

It looks like an ordinary room full of cubicles. Those working inside so far make up the Minneapolis Police Implementation Unit.

"It's majority civilians. It's a newly-staffed division," said Cmdr. Yolanda Wilks, who oversees the unit.

Three sworn officers add to what should eventually be a 30-member team. They're in the process of hiring. Wilks has been with the department for more than 15 years.

"Nobody wants to see that you're doing things incorrectly, or this type of force is being used and it's excessive, or that people are being discriminated against," Wilks said.

The state investigation into MPD led to a scathing report. It discovered racial disparities in how officers use force, stop and search, and arrest people of color. The investigation revealed it's a result of flawed training, lack of accountability, and poor leadership. The probe began with the murder of George Floyd, a time Wilks characterized as very difficult.

"There were many sleepless nights, days I thought about quitting, I didn't want to come to work. I didn't know whether I was coming or going. I considered maybe I was in the wrong profession," Wilks said. Asked what made her stay, she responded, "People. Community. You will see the tears and you will see those voices crying out, 'Please don't quit. We need you.'"

Minneapolis Police Cmdr. Yolanda Wilks WCCO

The job now is to listen and to make changes to right the wrongs of the past. Going forward, to engage in lawful, non-discriminatory policing. It starts with community feedback from sworn officers and Minneapolis residents.

"We all want to be included and we all want to be part of a process. When we feel like we're part of the process there's more buy-in. I guess the biggest part of this is it builds trust," Wilks said. "[The goal is] to improve the relationship and earn trust."

That means increasing accountability and oversight, improving the quality of training, and communicating honestly. Wilks says nothing will be approved until it goes through the robust compliance process, including working with an independent evaluator. She's visited other departments that went through something similar: Seattle, Baltimore, and Albuquerque.

"We learned it's gonna be a heavy lift. It wasn't easy," Wilks said.

Wilks stresses this will take time -- years, not months.

"We're not looking at just check a box. We're looking at doing things the right way, and getting officers what they need, community what they need, and making sure that we're doing what we need to move the dial forward," Wilks said.

This same team will work with the Justice Department once there's a consent decree. The police department says there will be several ways to engage in the process. The first community meeting is on Aug. 15 and will focus on the use of force. It's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Public Service Building at 505 S 4th St. in Minneapolis Conference Room 100 A & B. A schedule of future meetings is available below.

Click here for a look at the timeline of the Minnesota Department of Human Rights Investigation, and click here for more on the settlement agreement and how you can provide feedback.

Tuesday 15-Aug 6:00pm-8:00pm Public Service Building 505 S 4th Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415 Conference Room 100 A & B 1 Wednesday 16-Aug 6:00pm-8:00pm East Side Neighborhood Services Inc. 1700 NE 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55413 Loeffler Community Room 2 Saturday 19-Aug 1:00pm-3:00pm Urban Ventures/Colin Powell Center 2924 4th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408 3rd Floor Multipurpose Room 3 Tuesday 22-Aug 6:00pm-8:00pm University of Minnesota Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center (UROC) 2001 Plymouth Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411 Plymouth Room 105 4 Wednesday 23-Aug 6:00pm-8:00pm Public Service Building 505 S 4th Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415 Conference Room 100 A & B 1 Thursday 24-Aug 6:00pm-8:00pm East Side Neighborhood Services Inc. 1700 NE 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55413 Loeffler Community Room 2 Tuesday 29-Aug 6:00pm-8:00pm University of Minnesota Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center (UROC) 2001 Plymouth Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411 Plymouth Room 105 4 Wednesday 30-Aug 6:00pm-8:00pm Plymouth Congregational Church 1900 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55403 Guild Hall Room 5 Wednesday 6-Sep 6:00pm-8:00pm Plymouth Congregational Church 1900 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55403 Jackman Room 5