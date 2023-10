Hamas' attacks on Israel prompt overwhelming civilian response: "Doing whatever they can" For people in Israel, terrorism is not a new phenomenon. The country is flanked by militant groups, with Hamas to the south and Hezbollah to the north. But the enormity of what happened this past weekend has shaken many to their core, prompting an unprecedented call to action. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell spoke with one American who is volunteering at a hospital in Tel Aviv.