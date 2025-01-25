Four more Israeli hostages released by Hamas as ceasefire continues to hold

Hamas released four Israeli hostages in Gaza early Saturday in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners to be released later in the day. It was the second release to occur as part of the ceasefire agreement that began last weekend.

A large crowd gathered in Palestine Square in northern Gaza to witness the handover of the hostages to the Red Cross. A number of armed Hamas militants in uniforms gathered for the release, surrounding a podium displaying Hamas slogans. Drones could be seen dropping small packages, which Israeli media reported contained candy, to the crowd.

Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19, were captured in Hamas' Oct. 7 2023 terrorist attack that ignited the Israel-Hamas war. Around 1,200 people were killed in Israel, and over 47,000 have since been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run ministry of health.

The four female soldiers were kidnapped from the Nahal Oz military base, on the border with northern Gaza, when Palestinian militants overran it on Oct. 7. They had been serving in a lookout unit there.

Ahead of their release, members of the Red Cross were brought up on the podium in Palestine Square, where they signed documents alongside Hamas militants.

The four Israeli women arrived in the square in cars. They emerged wearing military-style uniforms and were brought onto the podium as well, where, smiling, they gave thumbs up gestures and waved to the crowd. They then got into Red Cross vehicles and began their journeys out of Gaza.

Israeli female soldier hostages, flanked by Hamas militants, wave at a Palestinian crowd before being handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Abed Hajjar / AP

In Tel Aviv, crowds gathered to celebrate the hostages' return to Israel after 476 days of captivity.

Over 60 other soldiers were killed at the Nahal Oz base during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, and one other female soldier was taken hostage from the same unit, though she was not included in Saturday's release.

Liri Albag's family has said she had managed to pass messages back to them through other hostages who had been released previously.

Before today's release, seven Israeli women were thought to be held in Gaza, including five IDF service members and two civilians. One of the civilians is Arbel Yehoud, who was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz.

The other Israeli civilian is Shiri Bibas, who was taken with her two young children Ariel and Kfir. Hamas has claimed that Shiri, Ariel and Kfir were later killed in an Israeli bombing in Gaza.

Relatives and friends of Israeli people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, react as they follow the news of the hostages' release, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. Ariel Schalit / AP

In a TV interview in June, then-Israeli minister Benny Gantz indicated that the government knew what had happened to the Bibas family, but said it could not provide details.

According to the terms of the ceasefire and hostage release agreement, civilian hostages were to be released ahead of soldiers, and Yehoud was expected to be among the four released on Saturday.

"Hamas failed to meet its obligations to first release Israeli female civilian hostages as part of the agreement," IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement after the release. "We are determined to return Arbel Yehoud, an Israeli citizen kidnapped from Nir Oz, and also Shiri Bibas and her two children, Kfir and Ariel, whose welfare we are extremely concerned about. We appreciate and thank the efforts of all the international mediators, the United States, Qatar and Egypt. And we expect them to make sure Hamas stands in accordance with the agreement."

Israel's Prime Minister's Office said the exchange of Palestinian prisoners would go ahead, but that people in Gaza would not be allowed to cross the Netzarim Corridor.

"Today, Israel received four kidnapped female soldiers from the terrorist organization Hamas, and in return will release security prisoners according to the set key," Israel's Prime Minister's Office said in a statement. "In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow the passage of Gazans to the north of the Gaza Strip - until the release of the citizen Arbel Yehoud, who was supposed to be released today, is arranged."

A mural of female Israeli soldiers held hostage by the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip is displayed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Maya Alleruzzo / AP

Al Jazeera reported that a senior Hamas official said Yehoud would be released next Saturday.

200 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israel are expected to be released later on Saturday, including 121 serving life sentences. They are expected to be sent to Gaza, Egypt and potentially other countries in the region.

After Saturday's exchange, Israeli forces are expected to begin withdrawing from the central road that divides northern and southern Gaza from east to west, called the Netzarim Corridor. Palestinian civilians who were displaced from northern Gaza should then be able to travel back, though during this stage of the ceasefire agreement they will only be allowed to make their way on foot.

Some displaced Palestinians who were able to return to their homes in the south following the first hostage and prisoner exchange last weekend found nothing left but rubble, and in some cases, only the skeletal remains of loved ones killed in the fighting.

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release deal is expected to occur in phases, with each phase negotiated during the phase that comes before it.

An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Jehad Alshrafi / AP

The first phase, which began last Saturday, includes the release by Hamas of 33 hostages over a six week period. They include women, children and hostages over 50 years old, a draft viewed by CBS News said.

On the first day of the deal, three hostages were released by Hamas. On the seventh day - which is today - four hostages were released.

After that, Hamas is expected to release three hostages taken from Israel every seven days, starting with the living and then moving on to return the bodies of those who have died.

Over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israel are also expected to be released in the first phase of the deal.