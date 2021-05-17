More of the same: Israeli airstrikes pound Gaza City again and Hamas fires more rocket barrages at Israel as fighting enters second week

Gaza City, Gaza Strip — Israeli warplanes unleashed a new series of heavy airstrikes at several locations in Gaza City early Monday, hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled the fourth war with Gaza's Hamas rulers would rage on.

The fighting entered its second week with no signs of abating.

Explosions rocked the city from north to south for 10 minutes in an attack that was heavier, on a wider area and lasted longer than a series of air raids 24 hours earlier in which 42 Palestinians were killed - the deadliest single attack in the latest round of violence between Israel and the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza. Those airstrikes flattened three buildings.

The Israeli army said the strikes targeted Hamas "underground military infrastructure" – meaning tunnels under Gaza that Israel says Hamas uses to smuggle in military equipment. Israel said Monday's raids also targeted tunnels.

The Israeli military said it attacked the homes of nine Hamas commanders across Gaza. There were no immediate reports of injuries, and in the predawn darkness there was little information on the extent of damage inflicted early Monday.

Hamas also pressed on, launching rockets from civilian areas in Gaza toward civilian areas in Israel. One slammed into a synagogue in the southern city of Ashkelon hours before evening services for the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, Israeli emergency services said. No injuries were reported.

President Biden mentioned the on-going conflict in Israel during his pre-taped remarks Sunday made for a virtual celebration of Eid, marking the end of Ramadan.

"We also believe Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live in safety and security, and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and democracy. And my administration is going to continue to engage Palestinians, Israelis, and other regional partners to work towards sustainable calm."

In a televised address on Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel's attacks were continuing at "full-force" and would "take time." Israel "wants to levy a heavy price" on the Hamas militant group, he said, flanked by his defense minister and political rival, Benny Gantz, in a show of unity.

On the CBS News broadcast "Face the Nation" Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel would "do whatever it takes to restore order and quiet and the security of our people and deterrence."

The hostilities have repeatedly escalated over the past week, marking the worst fighting in the territory that is home to 2 million Palestinians since Israel and Hamas' devastating 2014 war.

Israel's airstrikes have leveled a number of Gaza City's tallest buildings, which Israel alleges contained Hamas military infrastructure. Among them was the building housing The Associated Press Gaza office and those of other media outlets.

Sally Buzbee, the AP's executive editor, called for an independent investigation into the airstrike that destroyed the building with the AP office on Saturday.

Netanyahu alleged that Hamas military intelligence was operating inside the building and said Sunday any evidence would be shared through intelligence channels. Neither the White House nor the State Department would say if any had been seen.

The Jerusalem Post reported Sunday that Israeli officials showed the U.S. a "smoking gun" proving Hamas worked out of the building, though CBS News has not confirmed that report.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders asked the International Criminal Court on Sunday to investigate Israel's bombing of the AP building and others housing media organizations as a possible war crime.

The Paris-based group said in a letter to the court's chief prosecutor that the offices of 23 international and local media organizations have been destroyed over the past six days. It said the attacks serve "to reduce, if not neutralize, the media's capacity to inform the public."

The latest outbreak of violence began in east Jerusalem last month, when Palestinians clashed with police in response to Israeli police tactics during Ramadan and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers. A focus of the clashes was the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint located on a hilltop compound revered by both Muslims and Jews.



Hamas began firing rockets toward Jerusalem last Monday, triggering the Israeli assault on Gaza.

At least 188 Palestinians have been killed in hundreds of airstrikes in Gaza, including 55 children and 33 women, with 1,230 people wounded. Eight people in Israel have been killed in some of the 3,100 rocket attacks launched from Gaza, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier.

Hamas and the Islamic Jihad militant group have acknowledged 20 fighters killed in the fighting. Israel says the real number is far higher and has released the names and photos of two dozen alleged operatives it says were "eliminated."

The assault has displaced some 34,000 Palestinians from their homes, U.N. Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland told a Sunday emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council, where eight foreign ministers spoke about the conflict.

Efforts by China, Norway and Tunisia to get the U.N. body to issue a statement, including a call for the cessation of hostilities, have been blocked by the United States which, according to diplomats, is concerned it could interfere with diplomatic efforts to stop the violence.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Al-Malki urged the Security Council to take action to end Israeli attacks. Israel's U.N. ambassador, Gilad Erdan, urged the council to condemn Hamas' "indiscriminate and unprovoked attacks."

The turmoil has also fueled protests in the occupied West Bank and stoked violence within Israel between its Jewish and Arab citizens, with clashes and vigilante attacks on people and property.

The violence also sparked pro-Palestinian protests in cities across Europe and the United States.

Israel appears to have stepped up strikes in recent days to inflict as much damage as possible on Hamas as international mediators work to end the fighting and stave off an Israeli ground invasion in Gaza.

The Israeli military said it destroyed the home Sunday of Gaza's top Hamas leader, Yahiyeh Sinwar, in the southern town of Khan Younis. It was the third such attack in the last two days on the homes of senior Hamas leaders, who have gone underground.