2 American women captured with ISIS sent back to U.S. with 6 kids

Displaced people gather before boarding a bus waiting outside the Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria's Al-Hasakeh province on June 3, 2019, as Kurdish authorities started sending home 800 Syrian women and children who had been evacuated from the ISIS "caliphate" earlier this year. Getty

A Kurdish official in northern Syria said Wednesday that local authorities there had transferred eight American women and children captured with other Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) suspects back to the U.S.

Abdulkarim Omar, a spokesman for the U.S.-allied regional Kurdish leadership in north and east Syria, said the group included two women and six children. He said they were returned at the request of the U.S. government and based on their own desire to return "without any pressure or coercion."

Omar didn't identify the women and children involved.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

It is the second such repatriation from Syria. Earlier this year, an American woman and four children were returned to the U.S.

Since ISIS' territorial defeat in Syria and Iraq, the issue of which authorities should prosecute ISIS foreign fighters and what to do with the families they left behind has become a priority.

Judge won't expedite case for U.S. "ISIS bride"

The U.S. government and President Trump personally have urged allied nations to take back captured foreign fighters held by the Kurdish authorities, voluntarily repatriating them to face justice in their home countries. America's European allies have warned that doing so won't be easy, given that virtually no Western nations have diplomatic missions active in Syria and that identities of foreign fighters and their families may be difficult to verify.

Many ISIS volunteers renounced their nationalities and burned or handed over their passports and other documentation upon reaching the group's now dismantled "caliphate."