Blake Lively debuts baby bump on red carpet with husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively stole the show Thursday night at the New York City premiere of her husband Ryan Reynolds' new movie "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" when she walked the yellow carpet sporting a baby bump. Lively posed with Reynolds, who voices the title role of Detective Pikachu in the film, while walking the carpet in a yellow metallic dress. The visible baby bump came as a surprise to fans.

The 31-year-old actress has been married to Reynolds since 2012 and the pair share two children together, 2-year-old Inez and 4-year-old James. This little boy or girl will make baby number three for the pair.

The Twitter account for Detective Pokemon tweeted a video of Lively posing on the carpet with the revealing hashtag #Pokemom.

The couple is famously private surrounding their family, with their kids only appearing at public events on occasion, such as Reynolds' Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2016.

"My husband and I chose a profession and a side effect of that is your personal life is public," Lively told Marie Claire U.K. in 2016 when she was pregnant with her second child. "Our child hasn't had the opportunity to choose whether or not she wants her personal life to be public or not. So in order to give her as much normality as possible, we want her to have a childhood like we had."

Lively's rep did not respond to an immediate request for comment.