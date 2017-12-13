Dozens injured as second quake hits Iran

TEHRAN -- Iranian media say another earthquake has jolted the country's south, followed by several aftershocks.

The semi-official ISNA news agency says the magnitude 6.1 temblor rocked the village of Hajdak in the southern province of Kerman in the early hours on Wednesday, about 400 miles south of Tehran.

ISNA says the quake's depth was 6.2 miles and that 58 people were injured as they ran out of their homes. It says the area was jolted by several aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 4 to 5.1.

On Tuesday magnitude 6.2 earthquake has jolted the country's southern province of Kerman.

Report says the quake's depth was 6.2 miles. There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's magnitude was 5.9.

In November, a 7.2 magnitude quake hit western Iran, killing more than 600 people.

Iran is prone to near-daily earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.