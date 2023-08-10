Iran moves 4 Americans from prison to house arrest, lawyer says

Full interview: The Shargi family on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan"

Washington — Four Americans held in a notorious prison in Iran have been freed and placed on house arrest, an attorney for one of the prisoners said Thursday.

Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi and Morad Tahbaz were seen on their way to an undisclosed location in Iran, according to a statement from Jared Genser, an attorney for Namazi who said he had "direct visual confirmation" that they had been moved from the prison. A fourth unidentified American was seen at a prison office with the other three and was believed to have been moved to house arrest as well, the statement said.

"The families of the four American hostages had previously been informed by the Biden Administration yesterday afternoon that it expected and had confirmed that the four would be moved from Evin Prison to a house arrest," the statement said.

There is a fifth American recently detained by Iran whose name is not public at this time and, according to Genser, is already under house arrest.

Neda Sharghi, Emad Shargi's sister, said in a statement that she was "aware of reports that Emad and the other Americans have been transferred to house arrest in Tehran." She and her family have "faith in the work that President Biden and government officials have undertaken to bring our families home and hope to receive that news soon."

This is a developing story and will be updated.