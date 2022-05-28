World's largest whiskey bottle sells for nearly $1.4 million

A nearly 6-foot tall bottle of Scotch whiskey, the largest in the world, sold for $1.375 million at auction this week. The single-malt whiskey was distilled at The Macallan in Speyside, Scotland, in 1989, according to auction house Lyon and Turnbull.

The bottle, called the Intrepid, was filled last year and subsequently named the largest bottle of whiskey in the world by Guinness World Records. It contains 444 standard bottles, or 68.41 gallons, worth of whiskey.

Team Intrepid & Explorers Dwayne Fields FRGS, Karen Darke MBE, Will Copestake and Olly Hicks on the day of Guinness World Record Certification. Fah Mai and Rosewin Holdings Plc

Daniel Monk, of Fah Mai and Rosewin Holdings, decided to launch the project "in memory of his father Captain Stanley Monk (the auction day would have been his 80th birthday), and inspired by his passion for adventure, exploration and a desire to help raise money for several charities," Lyon and Turnbull said.

The Intrepid was named for "11 of the world's most pioneering explorers who are featured on the bottle," including Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, Dr. Geoff Wilson and Karen Darke MBE. And "the project is supporting the explorers' chosen environmental, physical and mental well-being charities," according to the auction house.

The record-breaking bottle sold at auction Wednesday to an anonymous buyer. Several "exclusive bottle sets and miniatures" of the same whiskey used in the Intrepid were also sold, the auction house said.

"We are all delighted with this result," said Jon Land, Rosewin Holdings' director of operations. "Over the past two and a half years, this giant bottle and everything it stands for has allowed us to gain exposure for exploration, following dreams, and general positivity in a challenging global climate. Thanks especially go to the 11 explorers, and we hope they have benefitted from being part of this bonkers project."