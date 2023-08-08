Watch CBS News
It's International Cat Day. Here are 10 inspiring feline stories to celebrate.

By Caitlin O'Kane

The Uplift: Forming friendships
The Uplift: A cat cafe and forming friendships 21:45

August 8 is International Cat Day. To help you celebrate, we're rounding up 10 inspiring stories about felines.

1. Family who fled Ukraine reunited with cat they left behind

10-year-old girl whose family fled war in Ukraine is reunited with the cat she left behind 03:50

2. Cat with glasses helps kids feel comfortable at eye doctor

Cat helps kids feel comfortable at eye doctor 01:53

3. Cat saves diabetic owner's life

Cat saves diabetic owner's life 01:16

4. Former foster dog helps owner take care of foster kittens

Former foster dog helps owner take care of foster kittens 02:30

5. Cat reunited with owners 16 years after running away

Cat reunited with owners 16 years after running away 02:29

6. Mom opens cat cafe to help college kids find peace

7. Stray cat carries her kitten to veterinary clinic

Stray cat takes baby kittens to the vet

A stray cat brought her kittens to a local veterinary clinic in Turkey. At first, vets weren't expecting the cat to carry in her two babies, but then they realized the kittens had eye infections, and gave them treatment.

Posted by The Uplift on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

8. Senior cats find companions in senior citizens

Senior citizens and cats find their "purrfect" match 01:31

9. Fishtopher the cat gets adopted after going viral

Fishtopher the cat gets adopted after going viral 02:01

10. Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced kitten from Oregon

Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced kitten from Oregon 02:08
Caitlin O'Kane is a digital content producer covering trending stories for CBS News and its good news brand, The Uplift.

