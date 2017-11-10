Intelligence firm Black Cube apologizes for Harvey Weinstein work

JERUSALEM -- An Israeli intelligence company has apologized for its work with disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, pledging proceeds will be donated to women's groups.

Asher Tishler, member of the Black Cube advisory board, said "Of course we apologize to those hurt by this. Of course women were hurt. Now, in retrospect, it's a shame this we took this job."

Tishler made the apology in an interview to Israel's Channel 2 News this week. He said the firm intends to give profits from the project to women's groups.

His remarks came after the New Yorker reported Weinstein hired the company, comprised of former intelligence officials, to get information on those working to expose allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The work by Black Cube was allegedly run through one of Weinstein's lawyers, high-powered attorney David Boies, who famously represented Al Gore in the 2000 Supreme Court election dispute.

In a contract between Boies' law firm and Black Cube, the New Yorker report says it directed Black Cube to help expose "information that would stop the publication of a [New York] Times story about Weinstein's abuses."

In response to the New Yorker story, Black Cube told CBS News it's their "policy to never discuss its clients with any third party" and it "operates in full compliance with the law of any jurisdiction in which it operates."