50 years and nearly 50,000 babies: Longtime pediatric nurse hasn't given retirement a thought
Fairfax, Virginia — Janet Woods thought Tuesday would be just another day of work at Inova Fairfax Hospital. She showed up to a surprise.
Woods has spent 50 years as a pediatric nurse — most of those years were in the neonatal intensive care unit. Her fellow nurses thought her accomplishment deserved a celebration.
Hundreds lined the hospital's halls and gave the woman they call a superhero 50 roses — one for each year she's been on the job.
Woods estimated she has helped care for nearly 50,000 babies during her long career.
Woods, a 71-year-old grandmother, says she hasn't given retirement a thought, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If you can extend a hand and help a family or help someone along the way it gives you great joy," Woods said. "It was never a thought that I would leave. Ever. I would not have abandoned what I do. That's when you're needed the most."
Nurse Myriam Rich, who has worked with Woods for 20 years, called her an inspiration.
"I truly always want to be like Janet," Rich said.
