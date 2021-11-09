Live

Pediatric nurse reaches career milestone

A pediatric nurse in Virginia reached a career milestone. She's spent 50 years on the job and estimates that she's cared for nearly 50,000 babies during her career. Jan Crawford shares how fellow nurses honored their coworker.
