Biden to unveil nearly $5 billion in new infrastructure projects

Washington — President Biden is set to unveil a nearly $5 billion investment into dozens of infrastructure projects throughout the country on Thursday during a visit to Superior, Wisconsin.

The investment targets 37 major infrastructure projects throughout the country across at least 12 states, with much of the funding going toward repairing and building new bridges. Among the investments is $600 million to replace the 1-5 bridge that connects Washington and Oregon, $372 million for the Sagamore Bridge in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and $1.06 billion to replace the Blatnik Bridge that runs between Wisconsin and Minnesota, which is near where Mr. Biden is set to appear for the announcement on Thursday.

President Joe Biden visits workers near the John A. Blatnik Memorial Bridge in Superior, Wisconsin, on March 2, 2022. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

During the visit, the president is set to meet with small business owners who the White House says are expected to benefit from the new Blatnik Bridge. Mr. Biden is set to deliver remarks at 2 p.m. ET.

The announcement comes as part of the administration's effort to invest in infrastructure projects, after passing signature legislation like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act earlier in his presidency. The new projects add to more than $400 billion for 40,000 infrastructure projects that the White House has previously unveiled.

More than half of the funding, $2.8 billion, will go to projects in rural parts of the country, the White House said. Outside of the bridges, it's also allocated for an offshore wind project in California, a new container terminal for shipping vessels in Louisiana and a rail improvement project in Nevada.