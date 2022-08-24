Mystery surrounds infant girl found at Minneapolis airport
Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify an infant girl who was found Sunday night at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, CBS Minnesota reports.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the girl, who's believed to be about 10 months old, came to the airport at about 9 p.m. via local light rail with a woman "in crisis" who probably isn't her relative or legal guardian.
Investigators haven't matched the girl's description to any missing or kidnapped children.
Anyone with information about the girl or her family is urged to call authorities at 612-726-5777 or, locally, at 911.
