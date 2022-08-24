Mystery surrounds infant girl found at Minneapolis airport

Watch CBS News
Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify an infant girl who was found Sunday night at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, CBS Minnesota reports.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the girl, who's believed to be about 10 months old, came to the airport at about 9 p.m. via local light rail with a woman "in crisis" who probably isn't her relative or legal guardian.

msp-infant.jpg
Infant girl found on night of August 24 at  Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / CBS Minnesota

Investigators haven't matched the girl's description to any missing or kidnapped children.

Anyone with information about the girl or her family is urged to call authorities at 612-726-5777 or, locally, at 911.

