Mystery surrounds infant girl found at Minneapolis airport

Infant found at MSP Airport Infant found at MSP Airport 00:18

Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify an infant girl who was found Sunday night at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, CBS Minnesota reports.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the girl, who's believed to be about 10 months old, came to the airport at about 9 p.m. via local light rail with a woman "in crisis" who probably isn't her relative or legal guardian.

Infant girl found on night of August 24 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension / CBS Minnesota

Investigators haven't matched the girl's description to any missing or kidnapped children.

Anyone with information about the girl or her family is urged to call authorities at 612-726-5777 or, locally, at 911.