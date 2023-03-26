Industrial art: The photographs of Bernd and Hilla Becher

A water tower. A grain elevator. A gas tank. Unremarkable structures to some, but to photographers Bernd and Hilla Becher, they were works of art.

A German couple working in the second half of the 20th century, the Bechers trained their sights on an unlikely subject: the rapidly vanishing industrial architecture of Western Europe and North America. Through their lens, the ordinary became extraordinary.

Industrial structures photographed by Bernd and Hilla Becher. © Estate Bernd & Hilla Becher, represented by Max Becher; courtesy Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur – Bernd and Hilla Becher Archive, Cologne.

"They saw their work as a way of seeing the sculpture in the everyday," said Jeff Rosenheim, curator of a Becher retrospective, now on display at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. "In a certain sense, their breakthrough was realizing that this was a kind of anonymous architecture that was made by industry to solve a function, but had this kind of natural, rigorous beauty."

Take these transmission towers, spare as Shaker chairs;

Transmission towers. CBS News

Or these spindly water towers – no two tanks alike;

Water towers. © Estate Bernd & Hilla Becher, represented by Max Becher; courtesy Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur – Bernd and Hilla Becher Archive, Cologne.

Or these German gas tanks, each orb as unique as a thumbprint.

Gas tanks. © Estate Bernd & Hilla Becher, represented by Max Becher; courtesy Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur – Bernd and Hilla Becher Archive, Cologne.

In these subtle differences – a sloping line, a tapered edge – the Bechers glimpsed whole worlds. Coal bunkers, cooling towers, gravel plants … nothing escaped their gaze.

Gravel plants. © Estate Bernd & Hilla Becher, represented by Max Becher; courtesy Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur – Bernd and Hilla Becher Archive, Cologne.

Not even these framework houses in Germany's Siegen region, simple structures built without ornamentation but with unmistakable style.

Miners' houses in the Siegen region of Germany. © Estate Bernd & Hilla Becher, represented by Max Becher; courtesy Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur – Bernd and Hilla Becher Archive, Cologne.

Rosenheim said, "They not only noted the town in which the picture was made; they recorded the name of the current resident and their occupation, and many of those occupations were of miners. And so, in a certain sense, it's a portrait of the mining community seen metaphorically through the house in which they lived."

Bernd Becher died in 2007; Hilla died in 2015. Together, they left behind an archive of thousands of images that reveal the splendor of the everyday, provided that we take the time to look.



"Water Towers, USA, 1974-1983," and "Gas Tanks, 1963-1992" © Estate Bernd & Hilla Becher, represented by Max Becher; courtesy Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur – Bernd and Hilla Becher Archive, Cologne.



