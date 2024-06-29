India wins cricket Twenty20 World Cup in exciting final against South Africa

Why cricket's popularity is rising in the U.S.

India pulled off a sensational seven-run win against South Africa in a gripping final of the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday.

South Africa, playing its first ever final of an ICC tournament, needed a run-a-ball 30 to win on the back of Heinrich Klaasen's belligerent 52 off 27 balls.

But India's pace bowlers roared back in the death overs to restrict them at 169-8.

Kohli's first half-century at this tournament anchored India to 176-7 after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat.

Rohit Sharma of India celebrates his team's win over South Africa during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match between South Africa and India at Kensington Oval on June 29, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. / Getty Images

India won its second T20 World Cup but its first world title in 12 years.

For the first time, the U.S. co-hosted and competed in the International Cricket Council's Men's T20 World Cup in an effort to further develop Americans' interest in the sport. The United States beat cricket heavyweight Pakistan during one of the opening games.

India wins the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match against South Africa. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

According to USA Cricket, the sport's governing body, more than 400 leagues have opened in America, with over 200,000 players and counting. Cricket will be featured in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.