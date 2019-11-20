Trump "probably" won't testify in impeachment inquiry, new White House adviser Pam Bondi says

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said President Trump likely won't testify before the House Intelligence Committee, despite Mr. Trump's indication earlier this week that we would be willing to do so. Bondi and former Treasury Department official Tony Sayegh recently joined the White House communications team to handle messaging for the .

"Do I think it's likely he's going to testify? Probably not," Bondi said in an interview with "CBS This Morning." "This is a sham court."

Bondi's interview comes as the House Intelligence Committee conducts several open hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry.

"What have we seen so far? Absolutely nothing. The witnesses we saw yesterday said nothing to hurt the president," Bondi said about previous hearings. Bondi also spoke about U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, who is testifying before the committee on Wednesday morning.

Sondland is expected to explain his shifting testimony, as well as conversations he had with the president about the campaign to get Ukraine to open investigations into a company that had employed former Vice President Joe Biden's son.

Previous witnesses have said that Sondland boasted about his close relationship with the president, and his ability to call Mr. Trump directly.

"We're going to see what Gordon Sondland has to say," Bondi said. "The president knows him. The president does not know him very well."