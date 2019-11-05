Transcript of U.S. ambassador to E.U.'s testimony in impeachment inquiry released

Washington — Democrats on Tuesday released a 379-page transcript of the testimony of U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland, one of the key players in efforts by President Trump and his allies to pressure the Ukrainian government.

Sondland told the House committees leading the impeachment inquiry that Mr. Trump told him to work with Rudy Giuliani, who was pushing to get the Ukrainians to investigate supposed Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election and an energy company that had employed former Vice President Joe Biden's son.

In his opening statement during his testimony on October 17, Sondland said he was "disappointed" when the president directed him and other diplomats, including special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker, to work with Giuliani shortly after the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A transcript of Volker's testimony was also released on Tuesday.

Sondland said he pushed the Ukrainian government to crack down on corruption, but was unaware of that Giuliani was targeting the Bidens by pushing for an investigation into Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company. He said he and others opted to work with Giuliani in the hopes of securing a coveted White House meeting between Mr. Trump and Zelensky.

Testimony by other officials portray Sondland as the driving force behind pressuring Ukraine to open investigations in order to secure a White House meeting. Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Kiev, testified that Sondland "said that President Trump wanted President Zelenskyy 'in a public box' by making a public statement about ordering such investigations." Taylor said Sondland recommended Zelensky tell Mr. Trump he would "leave no stone unturned" ahead of their now-infamous July 25 phone call.

