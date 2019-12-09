How to watch the House Judiciary Committee's second impeachment hearing

The House Judiciary Committee is holding its second impeachment hearing this morning, days after Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Democratic committee chairs to begin drafting articles of impeachment.

The hearing will feature testimony from Democratic and Republican counsels for the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, who will be making the case for or against impeachment. The counsels will present evidence gathered from weeks of hearings by the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees.

How to watch the next impeachment hearing

At the first Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, the committee heard testimony on the constitutional grounds for impeachment over the course of eight hours from four experts. Three of the experts testified to their belief that the president committed impeachable offenses in his dealings with Ukraine. The fourth scholar, called by Republicans, said he believed Democrats did not have enough evidence to impeach the president and were moving too quickly.

Pelosi then made her announcement about impeachment on Thursday morning.

"Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders, and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment," Pelosi said.

Her statement was an indication the House will move forward with impeaching Mr. Trump. Democrats have previously insisted they had not decided whether to draft articles of impeachment against the president, although many Republicans believed impeachment to be a foregone conclusion.