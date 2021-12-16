U.S. ends talks over compensation for families separated under Trump, lawyers say

The U.S. government on Thursday ended negotiations over monetary compensation for migrant families who were separated near the southern border during the Trump administration, lawyers notified of the decision told CBS News.

The lawyers said Justice Department attorneys informed them that the government would no longer work with them to settle lawsuits filed on behalf of families seeking damages over the border separations.

Thursday's decision by the Biden administration, which has forcefully denounced the Trump-era separations, comes after Republican lawmakers expressed outrage over reports that some families could have received hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of a potential settlement.

"It would be an understatement to say we are disappointed that the Biden administration allowed politics to get in the way of helping the little children deliberately abused by our government," Lee Gelernt, an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer who represents separated families, told CBS News.

The Justice Department, which represents the federal government in ligation, declined to comment. The Department of Homeland Security, which is leading a task force to reunite some migrant families who remain separated, directed questions to the Justice Department.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration discussed offering migrant families who had been separated $450,000 in compensation per person as part of negotiations to establish a framework to settle more than a dozen cases, a person familiar with the talks told CBS News.

The $450,000 amount, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, was one of several figures considered during the talks and was never fully approved, the person said.

Lawyers representing the families seeking damages said they will now return to court to try to get relief for their clients.

"We are extremely disappointed that the negotiations have terminated and that the administration is walking away from its campaign promise to provide families with some measure of justice," Trina Realmuto, a lawyer with the National Immigration Litigation Alliance, told CBS News. "We will be moving forward with our litigation."