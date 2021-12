DHS seeks public input to avoid family separation at the border The Department of Homeland Security is looking for advice from the public on how to keep migrant families from being separated. Meanwhile, the Trump-era "Remain-in-Mexico" policy is now reinstated, and several asylum-seekers have already been sent back to Mexico. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN with his latest reporting.