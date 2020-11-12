Watch Live: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gives COVID-19 update as residents urged to stay home

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is giving a COVID-19 update Thursday as the state is urging people to stay home as much as possible for the next three weeks amid a surge in virus cases. "Our goal is to reduce transmission as we head into the holidays so businesses and schools can remain open," says the state's health department.

Health officials are asking people to leave home only for "necessary and essential activities, such as work that must be performed outside the home, COVID-19 testing, visiting the pharmacy, and buying groceries." They're asking residents to work from home if possible and travel only if necessary.

How to watch Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 update

What: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gives a COVID-19 update

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gives a COVID-19 update Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Thursday, November 12, 2020 Time: 2:30 p.m. local time (3:30 pm ET)

2:30 p.m. local time (3:30 pm ET) Location: Illinois

Illinois Online stream: Live on CBSN Chicago in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Illinois' health department has reported more than 523,000 cases in the state, including over 10,400 deaths. As of Tuesday night, 5,042 people in the state were reported to be hospitalized with the virus, with 951 in ICUs and 404 on ventilators.

Pritzker said this week that hospitalizations are spiking.

"The nation is in a precarious place right now in this pandemic," he said.

