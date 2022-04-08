Idris Elba on new Sonic film, music and why playing James Bond is "not in the cards"

Idris Elba has played some world-renowned characters. But there is one role that fans have been asking Elba to take on for years — the role of the infamous spy James Bond.

Elba has long been rumored to take over the role after Daniel Craig, but he told "CBS Mornings" that while he would "heavily consider" the role, it does not appear to be in the cards.

"You know, it's one of those rumors that I'm proud to be considered, you know, a contender for Bond, of course. There's like, it's an incredible compliment to me. But as a career choice, it's not one that I've pursued," he said. "I've never really pursued this rumor, you know. Listen, if it was offered to me, I would heavily consider it. But I don't think it will be. It's not in the cards."

Elba is instead tapping into his more villainous side for his new role. In his new film "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," Elba plays the villainous Knuckles, an echidna warrior.

"I do enjoy playing villains because for the most part, they're well-written, you know. They tend to say things people only think. And I enjoy that process," he said.

When he's not acting, Elba can be found on the stage as a DJ. He's performed at several events including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2018. Elba said that a good song comes from the spiritual connection it invokes on a person.

"For me, a good song is one that has a little bit of a journey, you know, a little bit of peaks and some lows and always a good bass line," said Elba.