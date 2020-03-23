ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
This week on 60 Minutes: Scientists rush to develop a novel coronavirus vaccine, the economic emergency created by coronavirus, and why Hungary is paying its citizens to start families
In clinical trials and laboratories, the hunt is on to find vaccines and drugs to treat, prevent novel coronavirus
Coronavirus and the economy: Best and worst-case scenarios from Minneapolis Fed president
Subsidies for minivans: Hungarian government paying citizens to start families, but only the "right" kinds of families
Minneapolis Fed chief: Small businesses need forgivable loans
60 Minutes in the time of coronavirus
