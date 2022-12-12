ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Janet Yellen on recession fears, inflation and the war in Ukraine
More than 1,200 families suing social media companies over kids' mental health
Cape Town's College of Magic: A one of a kind magic school
Yellen sees economic growth slowing and lower inflation on the horizon
Meet the teens lobbying to regulate social media
An update on Alessandro Michele and Gucci
Resources for adolescent and family mental health support
