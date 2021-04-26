Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
The prosecution team in the Derek Chauvin murder trial speak to 60 Minutes; Alexey Navalny describes the poisoning ordeal he says Vladimir Putin perpetrated; And, the curtain begins to come up for New York performing artists.
Improvising through the pandemic, the show goes on for New York's performing artists
Alexey Navalny's wife Yulia says her imprisoned husband "has already won" despite ongoing struggle in Putin's Russia
Nathan Lane on the value of live performing arts
Next week on 60 Minutes: Author Michael Lewis
© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.