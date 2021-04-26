ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

The prosecution team in the Derek Chauvin murder trial speak to 60 Minutes; Alexey Navalny describes the poisoning ordeal he says Vladimir Putin perpetrated; And, the curtain begins to come up for New York performing artists.

4/25/2021: The Prosecutors, Putin’s Public Enemy, Showstopper
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

60 Minutes interviews the prosecutors of Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin's prosecutors speak to 60 Minutes

October 2020: Alexey Navalny on the poisoning attack he survived and why he thinks Putin was behind it

October 2020: Navalny describes being poisoned

Improvising through the pandemic, the show goes on for New York's performing artists

Re-raising the curtain for NYC performers

A young girl's impact on the Derek Chauvin trial

9-year-old witness in Derek Chauvin trial

Alexey Navalny's wife Yulia says her imprisoned husband "has already won" despite ongoing struggle in Putin's Russia

Alexey Navalny's wife Yulia issues statement

Nathan Lane on the value of live performing arts

Nathan Lane on live performing arts

Next week on 60 Minutes: Author Michael Lewis  

Next week on 60 Minutes: Author Michael Lewis

