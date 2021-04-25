Live

Watch CBSN Live

Next week on 60 Minutes: Author Michael Lewis

Michael Lewis has chronicled the insights of people with fresh ways of looking at familiar things, like baseball and Wall Street. His next book, he tells John Dickerson, is about the doctors and scientists who saw the COVID-19 pandemic coming.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.