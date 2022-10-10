ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
The persistent threat of China invading Taiwan
Surveying Florida's devastation from Hurricane Ian
SBC President Bart Barber on Trump, sexual abuse by its clergy, and more
Crowdsourced photos help homeowners assess Hurricane Ian's damage
China's cyber assault on Taiwan
Albert Pujols wraps up his illustrious MLB career
