ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

/ CBS News

10/9/2022: Taiwan, After Ian, Church and State
10/9/2022: Taiwan, After Ian, Church and State 43:13

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

The persistent threat of China invading Taiwan

Life in Taiwan with China flexing its military might | 60 Minutes 13:33

Surveying Florida's devastation from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian: Witnessing the aftermath on Sanibel Island and Florida’s southwest coast | 60 Minutes 13:23

SBC President Bart Barber on Trump, sexual abuse by its clergy, and more

Southern Baptist Convention President Bart Barber: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:17

Crowdsourced photos help homeowners assess Hurricane Ian's damage

Military vet helps those affected by Hurricane Ian | 60 Minutes 03:17

China's cyber assault on Taiwan

China’s cyber assault on Taiwan | 60 Minutes 05:44

Albert Pujols wraps up his illustrious MLB career

Albert Pujols wraps up his illustrious MLB career | 60 Minutes 01:16


