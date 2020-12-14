ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Saudi citizens accused of crimes in U.S. escaping justice; How a hospital system raised costs; Examining "Excited Delirium"

12/13/2020: Saudi Fugitives, The High Cost of Healing, Excited Delirium
12/13/2020: Saudi Fugitives, The High Cost of... 43:19

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

How Saudi citizens accused of serious crimes in U.S. are escaping justice

How Saudi fugitives are escaping U.S. justice... 13:32

How a hospital system grew to gain market power and drove up California health care costs

How a hospital system raised costs 13:18

Excited Delirium: The controversial syndrome that can be used to protect police from misconduct charges

Examining "Excited Delirium" 13:32

60 Minutes' most prolific producer retires

60 Minutes' most prolific producer retires 06:11

60 Minutes producer favorite: 1990's "Cream Puff"

60 Minutes archives: "Cream Puff" 18:17

Brighter days on the horizon as we approach the winter solstice

Brighter days on the horizon 00:48

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.