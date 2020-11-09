ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Pennsylvania election officials detail their vote count, share experiences from election week; Planning the distribution of a future COVID-19 vaccine; Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns speaks with Scott Pelley

11/8/2020: Counting the Vote, Operation Warp Speed, Ken Burns
11/8/2020: Counting the Vote, Operation Warp ... 43:31

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

"It is not cheating, it is democracy": A first-hand look at ballot counting in Pennsylvania

Inside the Operation Warp Speed effort to get Americans a COVID-19 vaccine

Ken Burns on America, selling his first film, PBS's long deadlines and more

America the Resilient

Operation Warp Speed preps for COVID-19 vaccine delivery upon FDA approval

When Alex Trebek appeared on 60 Minutes

