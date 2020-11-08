America the Resilient

In 244 years, the United States has been torn apart by civil war, devastated by disasters, and ever-haunted by the sin of racism. But Americans find a way -- however tenuously -- to bounce back.

It's fantasy to say this past week's election brought us together -- that now, we're ready to unite behind a president. Elections have divided us since Jefferson defeated Aaron Burr. Elections leave wounds. Citizens bear grudges. But, eventually, Americans find the resilience to shape a better future. The secret of America has never been "united we stand" but, rather, "divided we stand." We all want the same for our families, we all want our country to be prosperous and safe. On the big ideas we tend to agree. And that is how we call ourselves —- and each other —- Americans.