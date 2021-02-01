ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Families remember loved ones lost to COVID-19; Then, how China is racing to collect Ameri-cans' DNA; And, the big money market for your DNA.

1/31/2021: Left Behind, The Biodata Race, DNA For Sale
1/31/2021: Left Behind, The Biodata Race, DNA... 43:14

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Stories from those who lost loved ones to COVID-19

Families remember loved ones lost to COVID-19... 13:20

China's push to control Americans' health care future

China's efforts to collect Americans' DNA 14:09

Companies and foreign countries vying for your DNA

The big money market for your DNA 12:41

The risks and rewards of at-home genealogy testing

What happens after you spit in the tube? 05:21

Children remember parents lost to COVID-19

Phillips children remember father Andrew 02:46

An update on Alexey Navalny

An update on Alexey Navalny 01:02


© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.