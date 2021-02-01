Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Families remember loved ones lost to COVID-19; Then, how China is racing to collect Ameri-cans' DNA; And, the big money market for your DNA.
Stories from those who lost loved ones to COVID-19
China's push to control Americans' health care future
Companies and foreign countries vying for your DNA
The risks and rewards of at-home genealogy testing
Children remember parents lost to COVID-19
An update on Alexey Navalny
© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.