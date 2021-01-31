An update on Alexey Navalny

Now, an update on a story we reported in October when we interviewed Alexey Navalny, the Russian opposition leader whom we called, "Putin's Public Enemy."

Navalny was medevacked to Berlin after being poisoned in Siberia with the Russian nerve agent Novichok.

"It's a banned substance," Navalny said during our October report. "I think for Putin-- why he's using this chemical weapon to do-- do both, kill me and, you know, terrify others."

The Russian government denies responsibility for the near-fatal attack.

This month Alexey Navalny returned to Russia and was thrown into jail, sparking protests in over 100 Russian cities. On Tuesday, President Biden -- in his first phone call with Vladimir Putin -- pressed the Russian president on Navalny's poisoning and imprisonment – subjects not pursued by the previous White House.