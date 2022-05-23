Watch CBS News
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

5/22/2022: In Short Supply, Hope Chicago, Jonas Kaufmann
5/22/2022: In Short Supply, Hope Chicago, Jonas Kaufmann 42:48

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Broken system making it harder for patients to get life-saving generic drugs

Life-saving generic drugs with low profit margins getting harder to procure 13:45

Students, parents from five Chicago schools will get college for free

Students and parents from five Chicago high schools getting sent to college for free 13:38

Jonas Kaufmann: Opera's star tenor

German tenor Jonas Kaufmann: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:18

Going to college with a "Hope" scholarship

Going to college with a “Hope” scholarship 05:57

Watch Tenor Jonas Kaufmann perform at The Met in New York

Jonas Kaufmann performs in Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West 02:33

More on the kids featured in 60 Minutes' story on essential drug shortages

