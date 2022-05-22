Watch CBS News
Watch tenor Jonas Kaufmann perform at The Met in New York

By Keith Zubrow

/ CBS News

Jonas Kaufmann’s Met performance
Jonas Kaufmann performs in Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West 02:33

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Norah O'Donnell profiled opera singer Jonas Kaufmann.

The German, who 60 Minutes began following years ago, is considered one of the world's most talented tenors. Last month Kaufmann released a compilation album titled "The Tenor."

In the video above you can watch Kaufmann perform at New York's Metropolitan Opera as the outlaw in Puccini's La Fanciulla del West in 2018.

You can view Norah O'Donnell's full story on Jonas Kaufmann below.

German tenor Jonas Kaufmann: The 60 Minutes Interview 13:18

First published on May 22, 2022 / 7:55 PM

