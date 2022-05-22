Watch tenor Jonas Kaufmann perform at The Met in New York

This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Norah O'Donnell profiled opera singer Jonas Kaufmann.

The German, who 60 Minutes began following years ago, is considered one of the world's most talented tenors. Last month Kaufmann released a compilation album titled "The Tenor."

In the video above you can watch Kaufmann perform at New York's Metropolitan Opera as the outlaw in Puccini's La Fanciulla del West in 2018.

You can view Norah O'Donnell's full story on Jonas Kaufmann below.