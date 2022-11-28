Watch CBS News
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

/ CBS News

11/27/2022: Grave Injustice, Survival of the Friendliest, Comparative Oncology
11/27/2022: Grave Injustice, Survival of the Friendliest, Comparative Oncology 43:13

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

"This is not an isolated story": Forgotten Black cemeteries uncovered in Florida

Uncovering Black cemeteries paved over in Florida | 60 Minutes 13:00

Studying the genetics and evolution of dogs' friendliness

Survival of the friendliest: How dogs evolved to be man’s best friend | 60 Minutes 13:13

Comparative Oncology: Trial cancer treatments for dogs could also lead to breakthroughs for humans

Cancer treatments for dogs could also lead to breakthroughs for humans | 60 Minutes 13:54

Finding reconciliation for abandoned Black cemeteries

Finding reconciliation for abandoned Black cemeteries | 60 Minutes 05:15

Anderson Cooper learns the science behind his dog's personality

Why Anderson Cooper’s dog Lily is so friendly | 60 Minutes 03:17

An update on MH17

An update on MH17 | 60 Minutes 01:11

From the archive: 60 Minutes investigates whether your dog really loves you

The smartest dog in the world | 60 Minutes Archive 12:58

First published on November 28, 2022 / 12:18 PM

