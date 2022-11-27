Watch CBS News
60 Minutes Overtime

An update on MH17

By Scott Pelley

/ CBS News

An update on MH17
An update on MH17 | 60 Minutes 01:11

Tonight, a major development in our story "298 Counts of Murder" – the hunt for the killers who shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lampur in 2014.

A Russian Buk missile destroyed the Boeing 777 over Eastern Ukraine in Russian-backed rebel territory.

Dutch investigators pieced the wreckage together and used social media to document the missile launcher's movements from a Russian base.

After a two-year trial, a Dutch court earlier this month found three men guilty of murder. Two are former Russian security officers, the third is a Ukrainian who led pro-Russia troops. They were sentenced to life, but Russia refuses to extradite them to the Netherlands.

Scott Pelley
Scott Pelley

Correspondent, "60 Minutes"

First published on November 27, 2022 / 7:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.