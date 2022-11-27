An update on MH17
Tonight, a major development in our story "298 Counts of Murder" – the hunt for the killers who shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lampur in 2014.
A Russian Buk missile destroyed the Boeing 777 over Eastern Ukraine in Russian-backed rebel territory.
Dutch investigators pieced the wreckage together and used social media to document the missile launcher's movements from a Russian base.
After a two-year trial, a Dutch court earlier this month found three men guilty of murder. Two are former Russian security officers, the third is a Ukrainian who led pro-Russia troops. They were sentenced to life, but Russia refuses to extradite them to the Netherlands.
