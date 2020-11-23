ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

Long-term symptoms plague COVID 'Long-Haulers'; Student enrollment down during pandemic; Checking in on the 90+ Study on aging

Puzzling, often debilitating after-effects plaguing COVID-19 "long-haulers" 

School districts saw unprecedented drop in enrollment during pandemic  

New insights from study of people age 90 and above 

A wave of evictions is on the horizon. What impact could they have on kids' education?

Growing up between two World Wars and living past 99 

Hoping there will be no more Thanksgivings like this one 

