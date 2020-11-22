Hoping there will be no more Thanksgivings like this one

When families gather on Thursday, there will likely be fewer places at the table, a smaller turkey in the oven, a dessert or two, instead of the pies and cookies that result from a big family baking binge.

This is the year of our COVID Thanksgiving. Quarantines and isolation orders mean many extended families won't be getting together this week. Less shouting at the football game on TV or politics around the table. And we'll miss that.

And we'll miss – and remember -- the more than 250,000 Americans who have died in this plague.

There remains much to be thankful for this Thursday-our families- and of course the medical workers, scientists, first responders and others who are making sure there will be no more Thanksgivings like this one.