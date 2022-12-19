ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes
Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.
Multinational effort working to save kids with cancer in Ukraine
Big-money investors funding lawsuits in an industry with little oversight
Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes' medical miracles
A visit to Lourdes, the site of mystery and medical miracles
Good news from a laboratory associated with atomic Armageddon
