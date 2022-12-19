Watch CBS News
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

12/18/2022: Convoy of Life, Litigation Funding, Lourdes
12/18/2022: Convoy of Life, Litigation Funding, Lourdes 42:56

Here's what you may have missed this week on 60 Minutes.

Multinational effort working to save kids with cancer in Ukraine

Convoy of Life: Getting kids with cancer out of Ukraine | 60 Minutes 13:15

Big-money investors funding lawsuits in an industry with little oversight

Litigation Funding: More investors fund lawsuits, as rules and transparency lag behind | 60 Minutes 13:08

Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes' medical miracles

Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes: Investigating medically unexplained cures | 60 Minutes 13:39

Fighting cancer in a war zone

The children fighting cancer in a war zone | 60 Minutes 05:53

A visit to Lourdes, the site of mystery and medical miracles

Scrutinizing the medical miracles of the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes | 60 Minutes 05:01

Good news from a laboratory associated with atomic Armageddon

Good news from a laboratory associated with atomic Armageddon | 60 Minutes 01:09


First published on December 19, 2022 / 11:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

